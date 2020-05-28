When the images posted on Instagram attracted negative reaction including the one showing Kris Jenner hanging out while her daughter True Thompson reunited with Stormi Webster and Chicago West, with comments slamming Khloe Kardashian's party, the Reality TV star refused to take them lying low.

"[It] drives me wild when people act as if they know," wrote Kardashian reacting to questions on social distancing. She clarified in her comments that there were less than 10 people. "It's literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of California," she commented.

What Made Khole Angry

Kardashian said that they were all cousins. "Not even trying to be rude. Of course we want to protect ourselves. But it's human nature I guess," she said. According to California governor, Gavin Newsom, small gatherings among people from different households are allowed as long as numbers are limited and social distancing is in place.

Reality TV shared a selection of photographs of herself with Disick and wrote, "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you." The party was organized at her California house.

Khloe Queen of Controversies

Khloe Kardashian and her former husband Tristan Thompson do not shy away from becoming headlines and creating controversy. Even while quarantining, the couple did not fail to create another controversy. Both are said to be quarantining together with an aim to give more time to their child. This has led to rumors of both trying to work out their relationship.

But Thompson's reaction to one of Kardashian's pictures said completely another story. Kardashian shared a picture of her with the caption, "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn." replying to the same, Thompson wrote: "Baddie P.S I'm all for the caption." Netizens called it as just another stint to be in news during social distancing.

Kardashian broke up with Thompson after she caught him kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. She witnessed the incident soon after she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.