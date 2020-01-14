Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways last February after he cheated on her at a late-night party in Los Angeles while she was pregnant with daughter True.

The duo had a devastating break-up and parted ways and the only string that keeps them together is their daughter as both Khloe and Tristan have mutually agreed on co-parenting their little baby.

Khloe feels good that Tristan is trying to woo her back

Tristan has been dropping comments on most of Khloe's Instagram pictures with the hopes of winning her back and he's steadily doing it since a year now. A source close to the couple revealed that Khloe feels good looking at his comments and feels that she's getting all the attention required from him.

Things seemed to have smoothened up a bit between the two and just when we thought that they might eventually get together as a couple again, the source hinted that it might not be the case.

Khloe made up her mind not to get back with Tristan

A source revealed to HollywoodLife that though Khloe feels happy about Tristan's messages, she has made up her mind to not get back with him and only relies on Tristan for co-parenting their daughter True. "Tristan saying he wants to go all-in on winning Khloe back, of course, makes her feel good, but she's let him and everyone around her know that she's not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him.''

Khloe finds it hard to trust Tristan all over again and doesn't want to give him a second chance. "Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.''

For Khloe, the number priority is to look after True and the rest is all secondary. ''She's so focused on raising True and being as hands on and the best mom she can be. She's with the baby all of the time and brings her everywhere when she travels, too," the source summed it up.