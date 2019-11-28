After weeks of speculation as to whether the Nurmagomedov, Ferguson fight scheduled for April 2020, will go down, fans can pretty much rest assured that the fight will end up happening after Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a picture on twitter of a fight agreement signed by the Russian UFC fighter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Post Photo Of Signed Bout Agreement

Along with the post, Abdelaziz also added "Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against Tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it".

The highly anticipated match against Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has already fallen through on four separate occasions, after the pair's original bout back in 2017 at UFC 209 was cancelled owing to injuries that both players sustained in the lead-up to the match as well as other irregularities.

Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson On A 12-match Winning Streak

The fact that both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are on a 12-match winning streak and their records are 28-0 and 26-3 respectively, adds heat to the already highly anticipated matchup that has been eluding UFC fans for years.

Ali Abdelaziz added that the Nurmagomedov camp wasn't taking Ferguson lightly and that he was on the winning streak for a reason. Although the fight hasn't been made official yet owing to Ferguson not signing his part of the bout agreement, Khabib's manager said that he hoped that both fighters managed to stay healthy and injury-free until the fight to avoid a repeat of what happened at UFC 209 in 2017.

Brian Ortega thinks Ferguson is the right man to take down Khabib



American MMC fighter, Brian Ortega aka "T-City", who fights in the UFC's featherweight division, recently said in an interview, that he feels Tony Ferguson is the perfect fighter to dethrone the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, owing to the former's excellent jiu-jitsu guard skills and his overall athletic abilities.

Ortega who is set to make his comeback to the sport, fighting against Jung Chan-sung, "The Korean Zombie", at a UFC event in Busan, later this year, also said that if there's one person who can match Khabib's grappling skills, its Tony Ferguson.