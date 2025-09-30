KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures

KGeN, the world's largestVerified Distribution Protocol for artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, and consumer apps announces a successful new $13.5 million strategic round with participation from Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures — bringing total funding to $43.5 million.

The round follows KGeN's previously announced $20 million seed round in January 2023, a $10 million ecosystem round in November 2024, and comes as the firm scales its protocol, commerce stack, and loyalty infrastructure across over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users and composes their engagement, commerce, and reputation on-chain, giving builders a bot-resistant distribution layer, all while enabling users to earn from their time, skill, and network.

Since launch, KGeN has grown into a verified distribution leader in the Global South with a network of 38.9 million protocol users, 6.14 million monthly active users, and 780,000 daily active users, supported by more than 200 revenue partnerships across AI, DeFi, gaming, and commerce. Annualized revenue has reached $48.3 million, and the team now numbers 95 across multiple regions.

Manish Agarwal, Elder Council at KGeN, said:

"KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust.By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we're giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales."

At the core of KGeN is POGE, a privacy-preserving identity and reputation framework that has already aggregated more than 876 million attributes from real engagement and commerce signals. POGE powers Verified UA for biometric-anchored, high-fidelity acquisition; on-chain loyalty that lifts retention through programmable rewards; and decentralized commerce via K-Store, enabling apps to activate the right users and reward behavior that drives value.

Ishank Gupta, Elder Council at KGeN, said:

"We built KGeN to be partner-first and protocol-driven: verifiable users in, measurable outcomes out. With POGE as the reputation backbone, partners can acquire, retain, and reward the right users while letting those users carry value across the open internet."

KGeN's stack unites distribution, commerce, and loyalty, reducing acquisition waste, boosting retention, and enabling AI, DeFi, gaming, and Web2 brands to reach verified users with on-chain proof and aligned revenue.

"KGeN has changed distribution into an accountable system of record from what was once a spend line," said Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto."The combination of verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications.

Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel, said:

"KGeN has cracked one of the most fundamental challenges in digital growth for consumer applications: efficiently identifying and acquiring verified users who actually drive value. Their data moat, rooted in authenticated users and portable reputation, meaningfully expands the protocol / platform utility to multiple verticals, including but not limited to offering human data intelligence in AI and delivering engaged player liquidity for consumer apps . Scaling to USD 48 million of ARR in just 3 years while creating an entirely new category with VeriFi is exceptional. We're thrilled to back Manish and Ishank as they take KGeN into its next phase of growth."

Jayme Kwek, Principal at Prosus Ventures, said:

"Operating at the intersection of gaming, blockchain, and AI, KGeN has carved out a differentiated position by enabling scalable and verifiable user interactions on-chain. Its architecture – combining user identity, incentive alignment, and verifiable engagement unlocks use case agnostic "human-in-the-loop" workflows powered by distributed labor pools, generating a flywheel of driving durable and decentralized growth for builders, while building value for users. It is a privilege to continue supporting the team and be a part of KGeN's journey."