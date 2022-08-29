Kevin Sweeney: 11-Year-Old Boy Gets Highest Possible IQ Score; Beats Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking

A small kid has beaten Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking as he got the highest possible IQ score. The 11-year-old boy from the UK has an IQ of 160.

Kevin Sweeney has always been intelligent and clever, as he knew the periodic table at the age of six. The autism patient has been an avid fan of quizzes and game shows.

He took the IQ test at the Quaker Meeting House in Edinburgh. Scoring 162 in the test, he defeated Hawking, who had an IQ of 160. The exact IQ level of Einstein is not known as he never took the test, but his IQ level is believed to be similar to Hawking.

Mensa, the world's oldest high IQ society, has sent an invitation to Kevin, who will definitely join the high-profile society.

Kevin's father, Eddie Sweeney, revealed that his son was the only child who took the test that day.

"We thought he might get overwhelmed being with all adults, but he was just chatting away to everyone. It's amazing. We are so proud and Kevin is over the moon. Kevin was running round the garden when he got the results," said Sweeney..

According to his parents, Kevin is able to answer all the questions on The Chase, Who Wants to Be A Millionaire and Only Connect. He even got the Â£250,000 question correct even before the options came up, according to Metro.

Kevin, whoose biggest passion is music, sings and plays the chanter, piano and guitar.

When a show asked him about the cost of the bus fare in Harry Potter, Kevin was very sure as he stuck to his answer and. He even claimed their answer wrong.

To prove himself right, Kevin went to the upstairs, found the book and showed them that he was right about the price.

He even proved that a different price was used in the film version.

