Kevin Hart is a changed man. The comedian and actor is finally opening up about his almost-fatal car crash, and how the terrifying accident and the fact that he almost lost his life has changed his perspective on life. The Night School star recently took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an emotional video, that not only documented the details of his accident but also consisted of home footage of the actor's recovery from the terrible incident.

Along with the video, Hart also wrote out a thoughtful message that captured all that he had learnt in the past few weeks since his accident. "Basically what you realize is that you're not in control. No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control," Hart says in the voiceover as the video opens. "At the end of the day, it can all be over, man."

For those who don't know, the Jumanji actor was in the passenger seat of a car when he encountered a crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at 12:45 a.m. near Calabasas, California, on September 1. The actor, as a result of the crash, not only fractured his spine in three places but also had to undergo major surgery for the same.

The video posted by the actor also shows brief moments of his time in the hospital, as well as his journey towards recovery post-surgery. "When God talks, you gotta listen." Hart shares. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

"After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof," Hart continues. "I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support."

"Don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised," the Central Intelligence star explains in the video. "I'm thankful for simply still being here [on] the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020."

The actor was last seen in public recently with actor joined rapper Jay-Z and some more friends and got snapped by paparazzi at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills.