North Korea and South Korea may become friends but one thing that will not change is Kevin Durant receiving abuse about his move from Oklahoma City Thunder to Golden State Warriors in 2016. It used to mainly come from Thunder faithful but this time around the hate is coming from former teammate and friend Kendrick Perkins.

It all started after Perkins called Russell Westbrook, who was visiting Oklahoma for the first time since being traded to Houston Rockets, 'Mr. Thunder'. Boston Celtics writer Marc D'Amico disagreed with Perkins about Westbrook being the best player to come out of the Oklahoma franchise while acknowledging his contribution.

"He put together the best career within that organization, but he's definitely not the best player to have ever put on a jersey for them. Cmon Perk!" D'Amico said. Perkins, however, was not ready to give in and immediately replied: "Hey Kevin left the door open and Russ walked right in."

Perkins called the Brooklyn Nets star a coward

The Celtics writer D'Amico wouldn't let it go and went on to label Westbrook a player who has struggled to get past the second round in the playoffs. Perkins disagreed and again brought in Durant's name by stating that the latter had also lost in the second round with Westbrook and Perkins in the squad – this is when Durant made an entry into the argument which ended in Perkins calling the Brooklyn Nets star a coward for joining the Warriors.

Durant went straight at Perkins and questioned his performances during their second-round loss in the playoffs, which clearly offended the now-retired centre, as he took off on Durant's decision to join the Warriors after they had beaten Thunder in the Western Conference finals in 2016.

"Yea and our starting centre Kendrick Perkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol," Durant wrote on Twitter. To which Perkins added," Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there."

Durant responded with a jibe

Durant responded with another jibe about Perkins not working hard enough to improve his performances, while the Nets forward went on to win two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards with the Warriors. Perkins was likely incensed with Durant's comments as he went on to call him a 'coward' for joining the Warriors, who were already dominating the league at that point.

"That's fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don't even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"