Kentucky Judge Shot Dead in Chambers Accused of Running Courthouse 'Like Brothel'

A woman has come forward with claims that the Kentucky judge, who was shot dead in his chambers in September 2024, engaged in inappropriate conduct at the courthouse. The accuser said District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, coerced young women into 'sex parties' in exchange for helping them avoid legal trouble.

Mullins was allegedly gunned down by Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. "Mickey" Stines in the courthouse last year. After his death, several women came forward with accusations against him. Tya Adams is one of them, who has accused the Kentucky judge of running a twisted sex ring.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation, Adams shared her experience and explained the reason for staying tight-lipped all this time. According to her, she met the judge for the first time when he was the Commonwealth's assistant attorney. She claimed to be one of the victims, apparently caught up in the sex-for-favor scheme of Judge Kevin Mullins.

"That's when he started introducing me to his friends. And we would do sex parties and perform shows and have sex with them for money, things like that," Adams said.

Belittled and Degraded Victims

Adams claimed that she could not say no to Mullins because she felt powerless. She did everything out of fear of how Child Protective Services would disrupt her life and how the powerful legal system would respond if she went against it. She said Mullins and others in the tiny town of Whitesburg demanded sex in exchange for keeping the offender out of jail.

"They would make sure to make you feel as small and degraded and belittled as possible to take your power away. 'It was consensual. But it was the thing that we were so young, and then they used it against us to destroy our lives later. He's the one with the power; he holds my entire life in his hands. He's the one who makes the decisions over whether I get to keep my children or not. He's the one who makes the decisions on whether I go to jail," the accuser explained.

Adams said she could not go against Mullins and others connected to the court because they warned her to stay silent. So, she could not tell anyone about the things that were happening behind the scenes in the town's judicial system.

"That was just a given. And, who would believe it anyway? Because the whole town was doing it. Nobody cares. They're all swingers. It's all a big party to them. It was just normal," she shared.

Adams said she is one of the hundreds of women, men, and even children who were sent to Mullins after getting in trouble with the law. The accuser claimed that she had sex with him in the chambers while she was in jail and when she was living on the streets.

Courthouse 'Like Brothel'

Meanwhile, Sarah Davis, a former deputy jailer at Letcher County Jail, said she never witnessed anyone initiating sexual misconduct. But Davis described the stories she heard were nasty and sickening.

"Pretty much everybody in the county knows. But it was confirmed to me after working in the county jail, especially after being invited to a party myself," she shared.