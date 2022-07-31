Kentucky Floods: Death Toll Rises to 25, Several More Missing and 16,000 People are Without Power

The death toll from the heavy flooding triggered by torrential rain in eastern Kentucky has increased to at least 25, including four children from the same family, state Governor Andy Beshear announced.

With at least a dozen more people reported missing and certain areas remaining inaccessible, Beshear expected the death toll to rise further, reports Xinhua news agency.

It would probably take years for communities affected by the floods to rebuild, the Governor was quoted as saying.

Kentucky Power said that 16,000 customers remain without power throughout the state as of Saturday.

State of Emergency

On July 28, Beshear had declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky and called in the National Guard to assist the hardest-hit parts.

Three state parks were opened the next day for those who lost their homes to take shelter.

Flooding also hit parts of West Virginia and Virginia states.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for six counties.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration, announcing federal funding to assist in recovery efforts.

Flood warnings have remained in regions across eastern Kentucky.

More storms are coming after a break in the bad weather, as rivers in Kentucky will peak this weekend, according to a forecast by weather-forecasting service agency AccuWeather.