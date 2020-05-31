"Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson says he was hit by rubber bullets and even a police officer's baton while protesting in California. The "Vampire Diaries" star took to Instagram to show videos from marches in the Los Angeles area, reports usatoday.com.

"They're gonna arrest all of us," Sampson said in one video clip, adding: "Just to let y'all know, they're telling us to disburse, but they boxed us in."

Shot 4 Times

The protests stemmed from the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. In one video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try and regain control at Pan Pacific Park.

"They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton," Sampson said on Instagram. Another video showed the actor backing away from the police, as he appeared to be hit by an officer's baton, reports deadline.com. "Y'all ain't see no police f***ing up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse," he said while referring to an incident in Michigan over coronavirus restrictions, not in California.

'We Came With No Weapons'

"Ya all didn't see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f***ing statehouses. We came up here with no weapons, masks and we're the ones who are not peaceful," he added. The actor also tagged "Black lives matter supporters", and tweeted for elected officials to "defund police", citing brutality in multiple cities across the US.