Kendall Jenner stunned during her boating trip in Maimi when she sported a sexy orange bikini on Friday. The 24-year-old model was seen at her friend Dave Grutman's yacht.

Jenner showed off her toned abs and golden tan as she wore a green geo-patterned button-down shirt casually over top. The day was a perfect outing for Jenner in the luxe SS Groot boat.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared to be enjoying her downtime with a little reading of Tonight I'm Someone Else: Essays by author Chelsea Hodson. Jenner is currently in Miami for the three-day Art Basel, which is one of three annual international art fairs. Jenner was in Mami with BFFs Bella Hadid, 22, and Joan Smalls, 31 on Dec. 4!

Jenner has recently been rumoured to be dating Fai Khadra. The duo was seen hanging out together. However, she has sad that Khadra is a good friend. She made it clear through one of her posts on Instagram in which she wrote, "we don't date he's just my date ."

Jenner has mostly kept her personal life very private. In April 2017, she spoke about it, saying: "I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life... It's something between two people, and nobody else's opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that's probably going to cause us to break up."