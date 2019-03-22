Kendall Jenner slept with Travis Scott back in 2015, prior to his getting into a relationship with Kylie Jenner revealed a new cover page story of a magazine, further claiming that when Kylie came to know about the illicit relationship, she was furious. The report surfaced amid rumors that Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods cheated on her sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Life&Style reported that Kylie is going through another "heart-breaking betrayal." An alleged source told the magazine that, "When Kylie found out Kendall hooked up with Travis, she went ballistic! Kylie found provocative photos of Kendall and Travis and hit the roof. She told friends that her sister was now dead to her!"

Though, it has not been confirmed where the photos were found, the tipster has stressed that Kendall and Travis were seeing each other. "They were never in a relationship but they definitely hooked up," the source said. Things have gone so out of hand that Kylie has reportedly said, "My sister's dead to me!"

The source has further revealed that both Kylie and Travis have tried to make her understand that "she's blowing their past hookups out of proportion." Kylie apparently is convinced that Travis still longs to be with Kendall.

However, the folks at Gossip Cop have ridiculed the story and claimed that the story is suspiciously based on the word of an anonymous "source." When they got in touch with Kendall's representative, he ridiculed the story to be false. They confirmed that the model had an intimate relationship with her sister's boyfriend.

It's worth noting that Kylie hinted last week that she and Kendall have a makeup collaboration in the works. It never hinted that the makeup mogul's sister is "dead" to her. That's because Life & Style's over-the-top tale of a secret affair between Kendall and Scott is completely made-up.