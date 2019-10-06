Kendall Jenner and her rumoured ex-boyfriend A$AP Rocky were seen getting cozy together in Calvin Klein's new 50th birthday video ad. The video released on Friday.

The advertisement shows the 23-year-old model and the 31-year-old rapper together in a car ride. The ad, which also stars newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber, shows Jenner lounged on a camel seat while using her mobile phone. She then takes a photo of herself on the phone before dropping it on the sofa and walking away.

She is later seen looking out a car window at what appears to be the legendary nightclub Studio 54. A$AP can later be seen sitting beside her as they two cuddle up. She then goes on to lift up her hand to his ear as she whispers something, following which they both get out of the car and greet a crowd of people.

Kendall and A$AP were believed to be dating on and off in 2016. However, the two never confirmed the rumours. They were also photographed together several times in and after 2016, including at Kylie Jenners 19th birthday in 2016. According to Us Weekly, a hookup rumour also surfaced after they attended one of Jenner's events in February.

Romance rumors sparked again in August this year when A$AP was spotted attending Kendall's brother-in-law Kanye West's Sunday Service event.

Meanwhile, in the Calvin Klein video, Justin and Hailey were seen together during a photo shoot, where she jumped up and wrapped her legs around his waist.