Kendall Jenner was spotted in a green tank top heading for a taping of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality star went bra free and looked casual in her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner accessorized her look with oversized jeans, sneakers and a Louis Vuitton purse. She was joined by Scott Disick. The sighting comes on the heels of Kendall signing with oral care brand Moon. The model has been using her social media to promote the brand. She posted shots of herself in undress to promote Moon.

The reality TV show shot the Kardashian family to fame and seems to be the flagship business of the family. It has been previously reported that Kendall can charge upwards of $500,000 per social post to her 108 million followers, her price is jacked up when promoting 'pharmaceutical products or something that you're going to drink, ingest, or put on your body,' according to momager Kris Jenner.

The reality star may be taking a page from her sister Kylie's playbook branching into oral care. Kylie Jenner did make a huge chunk of her fortune thanks to the profits from her lip-kits. Starting with Kim Kardashian who has many business ventures including a highly profitable mobile game that earned her a pretty penny, to Kourtney and Khloe who apart from their television appearance, have quite a few social media businesses as well.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful and highly paid models in the world, and she has to thank her Kardashian fame for at least a part of her success. You can check out the pics here: