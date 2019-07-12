Kendall Jenner sure knows how to have fun. The gorgeous model partied it up in Greece with her gorgeous supermodel friends.

The reality TV star flaunted her physique in a skimpy yellow bikini. The Greece getaway comes after Kendall broke up with her basketball player beau Ben Simmons. She was joined by Victoria's Secret Angel Shanina Shaik, who recently got divorced from her husband, Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews. But neither of the beauties was letting a break up get them down as the soaked up the sun.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star worked the camera as she posed like crazy in her scanty swimwear. The model went make up free, but she still looked gorgeous. Kendall really went wild and let her hair down during the trip. The sister of Kylie Jenner was spotted dancing on tables and sunbathing on the beach with her friend and fellow model Shanina Shaik.

Kendall Jenner was recently seen out and about with a male pal, after sources denied recent claims that she was dating Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma. While the pair reportedly spent the Fourth Of July weekend together, sources have since claimed that their relationship is strictly platonic. A source told ET: 'The two were hanging out over the holiday as friends.....They've run in the same circle for a while and there's no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben.'

Kendall Jenner sure seemed to be making the most of her break in Greece. Kendall is one of the highest paid and most sought after models in the world. You can check out the pics here: