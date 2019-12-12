Kim Kardashian's Whoville-inspired decoration for Christmas got dissed on social media recently and unlike her, Kendall Jenner opted for a traditional theme for her Beverly Hills mansion for Christmas. The 24-year-old celebrity took to her official social media handle to give a peek at her living room decor, sharing a video of the living room in her $8.5m home that she has transformed for Christmas 2019.

The main attraction of the room is a tall Christmas tree. Unlike her sister Kim, Jenner has kept her decoration more understated.

Career struggle

While Jenner is in a holiday mood, the brunette supermodel recently revealed that she was asked to take off her shirt on her first-ever show. She is now the highest paid supermodel in the world who earns $22m a year.

Jenner, who began modelling at the age of 14, said her journey as a model wasn't all that easy. According to her, people didn't take her seriously as a model, as they thought she was successful because of her name and where she came from.

She was determined to become a supermodel and because of strong work ethics instilled in her by her parents, she is now one of the most successful models in the world.