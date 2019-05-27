Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner sure know how to have fun. The pair was spotted living it up on a yacht in Monaco. Apparently, they have spent the last two weeks at the Cannes Film Festival have now moved down the coastline ahead of the F1 Grand Prix.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner showed off their assets in glamorous ensembles, with Bella modelling a plunging mustard yellow pencil dress and Kendall stunning in a bronze lurex jumpsuit. Both models looked camera ready as they let their hair down. Reportedly their faces were preened to perfection and painted with expertly applied make-up.

Bella and Kendall seemed to be having the time of their lives on the yacht. They were joined by Kris Jenner, who shared a glass of wine with Bella as they looked deep in conversation. Bella Hadid recently landed in some hot water for her Calvin Klein ad which featured her kissing CGI Instagram model Lil Miquela. Calvin Klein reportedly apologized for the ad when Bella Hadid was accused of 'queerbaiting' because she shared a kiss with a fake woman in a commercial despite being heterosexual herself.

'We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queerbaiting,' the brand wrote in a statement posted to its Twitter page.

'As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGBTQ+ community. We sincerely regret any offense caused,' they concluded. The CGI Instagram model in question, Lil MIquela was created in 2016 as an Instagram personality by a startup called Brud, which TechCrunch valued at $125 million early this year. It looks like Bella is recovering nicely from the Calvin Klein snafu. The after shower video might have been her way of letting fans know that she is doing well.

Kendall Jenner recently broke up with her boyfriend Ben Simmons. But she isn't letting a break-up bring her down. The model seems to be moving on from her ex. Bella on the other hand seems to be going strong with her boyfriend The Weeknd. You can check out the pics here: