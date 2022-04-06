Kelsey Musgrove: Wisconsin Doctor Found Dead on Hiking Trail More Than a Week after She Went Missing

A Wisconsin surgeon was found dead on a hiking trail on Sunday more than a week after she had last contacted her. Kelsey Musgrove, MD, a 26-year-old cardiothoracic surgical fellow at the University of Wisconsin, told her family members that she had arrived at Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26, Iron County sheriff's officials said in a press release.

Four days later, on March 30, police in her hometown of Middletown requested that the county look for the University of Wisconsin cardiothoracic surgery fellow. Finally, he body was found on Sunday near a waterfall with a steep 90-foot dropoff.

Tragic Death

On April 3, authorities discovered Musgrove's car in the parking area at Potato River Falls and her body near a 90-foot waterfall, according to the press release. "All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle," the sheriff's office wrote in the press release.

An investigation has been launched into the incident but the sheriff's office stated that it does not suspect foul play in her death. However, it did not specify why.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey's family," police said.

UW Health, where Musgrove completed her fellowship, issued a statement mourning her death. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Dr. Kelsey Musgrove," spokesperson Emily Kumlien said.

"She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family during this difficult time."

Gone too Soon

It is also not known if Musgrove went on hiking all alone or was being accompanied by someone. Police is tightlipped about the entire thing and has said that an investigation is ongoing.

Musgrove frequently shared photos of herself on hiking trails and in nature on her Facebook and Twitter pages. She was also a supporter of Black Lives Matter and recently blogged about raising money for MS research.

According to the DailyMail.com, Sara Margaret Grossi, Musgrove's frequent travel companion and close friend, also expressed her sorrow on Facebook. "I could always cheer her up no matter how big the problem with pistachio ice cream. I can't fix this with a few scoops this time but I can keep loving her even though she's not here to lay under the stars with me anymore and guess constellations. We'll meet again one day in those stars and awkwardly wink at one another and laugh," she wrote.

In another Facebook post, a colleague at UW Health remembered her.

"Kelsey Musgrove was one of the kindest and most positive residents I've had the privilege of working with and she was well on her way to becoming a great surgeon," wrote Aaron Zachary.

"She's gone way too soon and had so much more life to live. May we all remember the kindness she showed us and strive to be great and kind the way she was."