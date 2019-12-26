Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman debunked recent rumours of a marriage counselling this holiday by sending out wishes. The couple shared a sweet snap to Instagram on Monday along with a personal note to their followers and fans.

"From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season..." Kidman captioned the photo, which shows the actress donning an opaque white linen blouse, a cream and black fedora hat and aviator sunglasses. Urban wore a simple heather gray t-shirt and a black ball cap.

The photo came amid false rumours spread by New Idea that the two will be attending couple's therapy during their trip to Sydney, Australia to celebrate Christmas. Rumours about marriage trouble have made rounds for several months. However, the claims are untrue.

In October, a report claimed that Kidman was planning to quit Hollywood to save her marriage. According to the Globe, Kidman and Urban are having fights about the actress' busy work schedule, Gossip Cop reported.

"She had been neglecting Keith and the kids and knew it was either put her career aside and be with her family or lose them forever," a source said, adding that the couple is fighting and their marriage is on the verge of crumbling. The report was debunked.

Kidman and Urban married in Sydney in June 2006 and share two kids together Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, eight. The "Big Little Lies" actress, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, has two adult children from the marriage -- daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24.

Another report claimed that Kidman was not in a good place emotionally as she feared the trouble in her marriage. The tabloid also claimed that she feels "deserted" in her personal life and that she is "panicking" about losing her husband.

Despite the false rumours, Kidman and Urban are going strong.