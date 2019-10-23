Keira Knightley is not keeping the gender and name of her second child hidden anymore. The actress recently sat down for an interview with The Telegraph, where she shared that the 34-year-old actress and her husband James Righton had welcomed a baby girl, and the coupled named their second daughter Delilah (the duo also have an elder daughter, Edie).

Even though it might look as if the mother-of-two was breezing through her days with work and personal engagements filling up her time, the 34-year-old English actress admitted that she's had to take everything one day at a time, with the most important thing being her strategically scheduling pumping for her newborn's feedings.

"We're going to be apart for six hours in total, so I pumped three feeds' worth," she said during the interview, even joking that she was going to use the breast pump right there, saying: "If I don't do it my boobs will explode."

"I mean, quite literally. It's going everywhere," Knightley continued, while further sharing that she will be taking a six-month-long maternity leave to take care of her daughters. "So, you know, that's not happening. The pump is with me. It's fine."

It was only earlier this month that the Pride and Prejudice actress walked down the red carpet (after quietly giving birth to her second child) to attend the London premiere of her new movie, Official Secrets, where the actress plays the role of an Iraq war intelligence translator named Katharine Gun.

It was after that red carpet appearance that Knightley first opened up about her second child. "You can tell I've got a 6-week-old baby, can't you?! I'm talking, but I've got no idea where I'm going," the actress joked after she lost her train of thought midway during answering a question.

Opening up about her pumping schedule, the Atonement star said that she had to pump milk right before the interview. "I've gotta get back before 6:30 because that's the feed. It's going to be fine, we're going to make it," Knightley told BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin. "There is a bit of extra milk — which I'd love not to use, because it's in the freezer and that can be tricky — but it is there."

Speaking about how she "deals with the stuff that normal moms have to deal with," the actress said, "I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you're doing that and it's working. If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we're pumping. Pumping. So much pumping."