Keilley Lee Marques : An Entrepreneur Flying With Her Own Wings

" You put women in different roles, she'll prove herself " and one of the great examples of these lines is Keilley Lee Marques, a jewelry designer. She is the founder of KLeeOfficial, her own company based in Barcelona, Spain. She has gained much experience through her lifestyle, her travels and constant changes of cities throughout Europe. Keilley has been writing blogs on her own website since 2018.Keilley has also worked as a TV reporter on Barcelona based local TV. With 160k followers on Instagram she became an influencer. As a blogger she assisted and visited different events such as Fashion week in Barcelona, Bridal fashion week. The most important event for her is the Cannes Film Festival, 2019 . She has also worked as a PR manager for the Youth Basketball team, Basket Brno in Adidas Next Generation tournament organised in Istanbul in 2021.

PERSONAL LIFE

Keilley has always prioritised her family in every situation, "I would say, as personal achievement starts with my family, my kids & my husband, I'm a proud mom & for me to see them happy is the greatest achievement ", says Keilley Lee Marques. Born on 13 Dec, 1985 in Paulo Afonso, Bahia, Brazil. Keilley licensed in Arts and acquired her degree in jewelry and in Management and Business Administration. She is a former volleyball player married to Lubos Barton, a retired professional basketball player born in Czech Republic. At present, Mr. Lubos Barton is basketball coach and is head of Czeh , under 18 National team. That's why they keep moving around and have their life around basketball.She is blessed with two Beautiful children. For her family means to have someone to love unconditionally in spite of one's shortcomings.

A LOOK INTO KEILLEY'S LIFESTYLE

Keilley desires to live & discover new trends and rediscover the forgotten ones. She craves for fashion, food, travel, mental and physical health. Photography and videos are something she loves to do. For Keilley it is important to have a healthy diet. She gives some time to exercise and takes healthy food. Currently she is focusing more on networking among powerful women in Barcelona to help women to put their voice.

For Keilley following passion and living life in the most beautiful way, both are equally important.