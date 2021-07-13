Keeley Hazell Sent a Picture of Her Breasts in a Red Bra to England Football Team Before Euro Final

Page 3 model Keeley Hazell revealed on her Instagram stories that she sent a picture of her breasts in a red bra to the England football team's DM a day before the England Vs Italy final match in a bid to cheer up the boys and bring the cup home.

Hazell took a snapshot of the DM and posted it on her stories that shows her wearing a raunchy red bra flaunting ample cleavage after she unbuttoned her crisp white shirt and typed the encouraging words ''Good luck lads.''

However, it is not known if all the players of team England's football players saw the picture, considering the DM would be full of messages from fans around the world and might have got lost in the crowd.

The model also shared a picture wearing the red bra on her stories and is seen letting her hair open while flaunting her assets. She made it her profile picture on Instagram as well.

Sadly, despite Hazell's efforts to cheer up the lads, England lost to Italy and narrowly missed out on the Euro 2020 title on penalties at the Wembley stadium in London. The two teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time and headed for spot-kicks, and Italy emerged as victors.

Italy's victory sparked violence in and around the stadium as England fans thrashed black people, minorities, policemen, security and everyone who came their way. Fans also hurled racist abuse against blacks and Asian people asking them to go back home.

The streets outside the Wembley looked nothing less like a war zone where drunken fans razed down barriers, threw glass bottles on passerby's, tore posters and also beat up people who were not supporters of England football team.

If that was not enough, English fans also took to social media and harassed blacks and minorities by posting racial and vulgar slurs against the community making the atmosphere ugly and full of hatred.

The rowdy behavior of the English fans was slammed by several politicians and common people alike and even England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed fans who created a ruckus at the stadium.