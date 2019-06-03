Keanu Reeves may get to play a superhero in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Eternals movie alongside Angelina Jolie. The John Wick 3 movie star is reportedly under negotiations with the Marvel Studios to grab the important role.

According to the latest report by MCU Comic, Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to join the cast of The Eternals, the next Marvel movie. As of now, the details of the part are not yet revealed to the fans but given Keanu's stardom, he is most likely to play an important character.

As many of our readers know this that The Eternals has been in pipeline from a very long time. After the phenomenal success of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel is eyeing towards making a different type of superhero movies, targeting young audience as well as to those who are reading the comics from a very early age.

Apart from fans, even Marvel Studios Kevin Feige is also excited to start working on The Eternals. During his earlier conversation, Feige stated that bringing The Eternals on the big screen would be perfect.

"Your reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren't familiar with Guardians and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man," Feige said in his earlier interview. "So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing ways as we can."

Keanu Reeves is apparently one of the most loved actors of this generation. From his role in The Matrix trilogy to his actions towards his fans, the acclaimed actor has proved that he is all for fans. Given the fandom of Marvel movies, if Keanu Reeves gets the role then it would seriously be amazing to see him in a superhero role. There were previous reports that even Angelina Jolie has been cast by the studio to play an important role and if the deal pans out, then we might get to see Keanu sharing the space with Angelina Jolie.

The 54-year-old Keanu Reeves was recently seen in box-office winning movie John Wick 3.