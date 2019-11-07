Over the past weekend, Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant made a public appearance and Reeves fans haven't kept calm since then. The couple held hands and walked together and made their red carpet appearance during the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Reeves, 55 and Grant, 46, have started making their relationship more public. The Matrix star and Grant have known each other for many years and have taken their relationship a notch higher. According to sources, Reeves wants to share his life with his lady love Grant. "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life," a source told PEOPLE.

The source has confirmed that the couple had started dating sometime earlier this year but have wanted to be low-key about their relationship. The insider said that they "wanted to keep it quiet." The illustrations for Reeves' books released in 2011 and 2016, "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows" respectively was provided by Alexandra Grant. The duo is also the Co-founders of X Artists' Books, which is a publishing house. Their publishing house mainly focuses on publishing books that are of high-quality, thoughtful and artist-centred. "Ode to Happiness" was Keanu Reeves' first book as a writer and Grant's first book as an artist.

Grant and Reeves were seen enjoying a meal Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California. The couple were enjoying their dinner at this luxurious Italian restaurant. According to sources, Reeves and Grant together arrived at the hotspot in a Porsche. The couple left from the back exit after they spent almost three hours together sharing their meal and chit-chatting. Alexandra Grant is a philanthropist and can also officiate weddings. In the recent past, Grant had officiated a wedding of her two friends that took place in Brooklyn. "Congratulations to Ginna and Edwin! I'm so honored to have officiated your wedding and be a part of this beautiful next chapter of your lives," she wrote in a post on Instagram.