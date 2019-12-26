After the Christmas special SBS Gayo Daejun, it is time to watch the KBS Song Festival 2019. The annual star-studded event will feature some of the best stage performances of popular K-Pop bands, such as BTS, TWICE, GOT7, SEVENTEEN and ITZY. The Korean music lovers can also look forward to the performances of Red Velvet members at the musical program.

The television show that is also known as KBS Gayo Daejun will kick start on Tuesday, December 27, from the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) at 7.50 pm KST. A Huge Fantastical Party is the theme for this year. It will be hosted by Red Velvet member Irene, GOT7 singer Jinyoung and popular television personality Shin Dong Yup.

How to watch the music festival live online?

The year-end special television program will be broadcasted live on KBS tomorrow, December 27, from 7.50 pm KST onwards. K-Pop fans in Korea can watch the annual star-studded event live online on KBS2. People from other parts of the world, such as the UK, US, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China, can watch the show live online on KBS World and through the official YouTube channel for KBS World.

Who will perform at the Song Festival?

The Korean singers and K-Pop bands who have confirmed to perform at the musical program are BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, ITZY, NU'EST, NCT Dream, NCT 127, The Boyz, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, MAMAMOO, Golden Child, ASTRO, Song Ga In, EVERGLOW, N.Flying, A.pink, GFRIEND, WJSN, Oh My Girl and CHUNG HA.

The K-Pop band members will perform individually as well as a team during the annual event. The only group that will not be performing as a team during the musical program is Red Velvet. It is due to the injury of team member Wendy during the rehearsals of SBS Gayo Daejun 2019. During the practice session, the performer injured her face and fractured her right side, reported Soompi.

Following the incident, SM Entertainment released a statement explaining the team's plans. The agency stated that Red Velvet members Yeri, Irene, Kang Seul Gi and Soo Young Park will take part in the upcoming song festival. But they will not perform as a team because Wendy needs time to recover from her injuries.

Watch the trailer for KBS Song Festival 2019

All the performers and celebrity hosts have given a glimpse of their performances at the upcoming star-studded musical show through a trailer released by KBS. In the preview, MAMAMOO member Solar, MONSTA X member Minhyuk, Oh My Girl singer Hyojung and TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin dance to the tunes while Red Velvet member Irene, GOT7 member Jinyoung sing.

Watch the video below: