KBS Reportedly in Conflict with Actors Over Rebroadcasting Fees

KBS has reportedly been embroiled in a feud with some famous actors in the industry over rebroadcasting fees. The rebroadcasting fee is a payment that the people involved in a drama receives when a third party purchases the project from the production company. Although the broadcasting company produces its own dramas, buying broadcasting rights from a third-party production company has become common in South Korea.

The broadcasting channel reportedly did not pay the rebroadcasting fees for dramas like Crazy Love, Curtain Call, Jinxed At First, and If You Wish Upon Me. These dramas were produced by a third party and sold the broadcasting rights to KBS. These dramas feature famous actors such as Ji Chang Wook, Sooyoung, Ha Ji Won, Na In Woo, Kang Ha Neul, and Krystal Jung, according to Chosun Ilbo.

The report states that KBS refused to pay the rebroadcasting fees because of article 100 of Korea's Copyright Act. According to the broadcasting channel, the rebroadcasting fees must be paid by the production companies themselves. However, broadcasting companies, like SBS and MBC, reportedly paid rebroadcasting fees to the artists.

Meanwhile, the Korea Broadcasting Performers Rights Association claimed the law was made when the broadcasting channels were producing their own dramas. According to the association, KBS is misusing the law for its own financial benefits as the copyright act was made to protect the production companies from the broadcasters.