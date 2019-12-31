The winners of KBS Drama Awards 2019 are being announced at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. People who worked together to bring out the best dramas of the year, including actors, screenwriters and directors, have gathered together to know the big achievers of this year. The event is being hosted by Jeon Hyun Moo and actress Shin Hye Sun.

The KBS dramas that are competing for the Grand Prize or Daesang are The Tale of Nokdu, When the Camellia Blooms, Doctor Prisoner, Beautiful Love and Wonderful Life. The annual award ceremony will also declare the Best Actors and Actresses of this year. The nominees include Kang Ha Neul, Kang Tae Oh, Infinite member L, Kwon Nara, Kim Min Jung and Kim So Hyun.

Here are the winners of KBS Drama Awards 2019:

Grand Prize (Daesang) -

- Top Excellence Award, Actor - Kang Tae Oh for The Tale of Nokdu, Kang Ha Neul for When the Camellia Blooms, Kim Kang Woo for Woman of 9.9 Billion, L for Angel's Last Mission: Love, Kim Byung Chul for Doctor Prisoner, Kim Jae Young for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Kim Ji Suk for When the Camellia Blooms, Namgoong Min for Doctor Prisoner, Son Hyun Joo for Justice, Shin Sung Rok for Perfume, Oh Jung Se for When the Camellia Blooms, Yu Jun Sang for Live or Die, Jang Dong Yoon for The Tale of Nokdu, Choi Si Won for My Fellow Citizens, Choi Won Young for Doctor Prisoner, Choi Jin Hyuk for Justice and Hong Jong Hyun for Mother of Mine.

- Kang Tae Oh for The Tale of Nokdu, Kang Ha Neul for When the Camellia Blooms, Kim Kang Woo for Woman of 9.9 Billion, L for Angel's Last Mission: Love, Kim Byung Chul for Doctor Prisoner, Kim Jae Young for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Kim Ji Suk for When the Camellia Blooms, Namgoong Min for Doctor Prisoner, Son Hyun Joo for Justice, Shin Sung Rok for Perfume, Oh Jung Se for When the Camellia Blooms, Yu Jun Sang for Live or Die, Jang Dong Yoon for The Tale of Nokdu, Choi Si Won for My Fellow Citizens, Choi Won Young for Doctor Prisoner, Choi Jin Hyuk for Justice and Hong Jong Hyun for Mother of Mine. Top Excellence Award, Actress - Go Won-hee for Perfume, Gong Hyo Jin for When the Camellia Blooms, Kwon Nara for Doctor Prisoner, Kim Min-jung for My Fellow Citizens, Kim Sejeong for I Wanna Hear Your Song, Kim So Yeon for Mother of Mine, Kim So Hyun for The Tale of Nokdu, Nana for Justice, Seol In Ah for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Son Dam Bi for When the Camellia Blooms, Shin Do Hyun for Drama Special - Understanding Dance, Shin Dong Mi for Live or Die, Shin Hye Sun for Angel's Last Mission: Love, Lee Si Young for Live or Die, Lee Yoo Young for My Fellow Citizens, Lee Jung Eun for When the Camellia Blooms, Jeon Hye-bin for Live or Die, Jo Yeo Jung for Woman of 9.9 Billion, Jo Yoon Hee for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life and Choi Yoon So for Down the Flower Path.

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries -

- Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries -

- Excellence Award, Actor in a Mid-length Drama -

- Excellence Award, Actress in a Mid-length Drama -

- Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama -

- Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama -

- Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama -

- Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama -

- Best Actor in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama -

- Best Actress in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama -

- Best New Actor -

- Best New Actress -

- Best Supporting Actor -

- Best Supporting Actress -

- Best Young Actor -

- Best Young Actress -

- Best Writer -

- Netizen Award -

- Best Couple Award -

Stay tunned to know the winners of KBS Drama Awards 2019.