The spread of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reduced in recent day, the Asian country's government stated on Wednesday indicating that it might exit a state of emergency next week.

The growth of the daily new confirmed coronavirus cases had been stable at seven percent in the last two weeks, as per the healthcare ministry. Over the last three days, it has fallen below four percent.

Coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency in mid-March and locked down the country to curb the spread of the disease, which is known to have infected 4,298 people to date, of whom 29 have died. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said last month he would let the state of emergency elapse on May 11 unless there was a spike in fresh coronavirus cases.

The outbreak has slowed work on some major projects such as the expansion of the giant Tengiz oilfield and, coupled with the drop in oil prices, has prompted the government to introduce a $14 billion stimulus package.

