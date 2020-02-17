Making Sunday a "funday" for her fans on social media, Kayla Moody, who calls herself a proud military wife on Instagram, posted a picture posing in a barely there nude crop top paired with black leggings.

Known to bare it all till the limits of Instagram rules, Kayla often posts her sizzling pictures to send hearts racing. Kayla was chosen as Model of the Month by Bikini Team for January 2020.

Kayla showed off her curves posing in a street

Standing outdoors, Kayla struck a sexy pose holding a lamp post in a street at an undisclosed location. She wore a teeny-weeny crop top in nude color that barely held on to her voluptuous assets, as she went braless under it. Showing off her well-toned abs and flat mid-riff, the hot military wife kept her blonde hair open, as she gazed sultrily towards the camera.

Kayla paired the crop top with a pair of black leggings that accentuated her well-toned hips and long legs. Adding further hotness to her look, Kayla wore black-thigh high suede boots. She kept her make-up light with a nude lip gloss coupled with dark eye shadow with heavy mascara lade eyes.

Fans were quick to respond

Kayla boasts of 6,43,000 followers on Instagram, soon got around 10,000 likes on her post within an hour of posting it. She captioned her post: "Sunday Funday."

"Wow absolutely stunningly beautiful ❤️," wrote one of her fans as soon as the post was uploaded. "Hottie you look amazing," wrote another.

"What a Gorgeous sight ❤️Angel Goddess Sweet Sunshine ," commented another user. "You look Gorgeous," said another fan.

A day ago, Kayla had posted a picture from one of her photoshoots with a fellow female model. Wearing a super tiny lavender coloured two-piece, Kayla had captioned the photo: "First thoughts when you see this?"

Kayla is equally popular on Twitter where her fans often share sizzling pictures of the American model. Though she doesn't have any official Twitter handle, her pictures often go viral on the social media. Here is a look at some of the hottest pictures of Kayla Moody.