Katy Perry had a surprising reaction when she found out that her friend Robert Pattinson was hanging out with her alleged frenemy Taylor Swift. She is not bothered by it at all. Which is saying something, since both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have had a public feud for a long time.

But it looks like the pop stars have buried the hatchet, or at the very least they have decided to be cordial. Apparently, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, were recently spotted on a double date with his Waiting for the Barbarians costar, Joe Alwyn, who happens to be dating the "Me!" singer. The foursome enjoyed a night out at the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, where they "were laughing and talking," an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

Katy, HollywoodLife learned exclusively from a source, had "no issue" with it.

"Katy is cool if Rob happens to go out with Taylor in social settings and [feels that] it's none of her business," the source said. It's good to see Katy and Taylor try and move on from their feud. Hopefully, they'll be back to being friends again. The source added that Katy and Rob have been friends forever and she isn't going to make something out of nothing.

Robert Pattinson was recently cast as Batman. The Twilight star has been hard at work in the indie circuit, the Batman franchise will be his return to blockbuster fare. Fans are still a little skeptical about his casting. We'll just have to wait and see what he brings to the performance.