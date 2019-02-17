American singer Katy Perry has shocked everyone by announcing that she got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day.

Following Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's three-year on-and-off again romance, the couple are now engaged. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer took to Instagram to share the news. In a romantic picture, in which she is flaunting her engagement ring, Katy wrote, "Full bloom."

The talks about Orlando Bloom seeing Katy Perry first surfaced when the acclaimed movie star revealed his manhood while paddle-boarding with the singer. In the previously leaked pictures, Bloom was spotted with Perry, while the former was completely nude. During that time, the couple was vacationing in Italy.

Katy Perry's $5 million engagement ring:

Soon after Katy's biggest announcement surfaced online, several media publications were quick to observe that Katy Perry's engagement ring is pretty similar to the one Orlando Bloom gave to his first wife Miranda Kerr.

Not only this, E! reported that Perry's ring is worth $5 million. As per the President of WP Diamonds, Katy's engagement ring would retail in the range of $5million.

"What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom'—this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable."

Russell Brand on Katy Perry's engagement:

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's former husband Russell Brand has given his blessings to the engaged couple. After the news broke out that Orlando has officially asked Katy to marry him on Valentine's Day, their well-wishers showered love and blessings, including Perry's former husband Russell Brand.

As per an alleged report by Hollywood Life, there are no hard feelings between Russell Brand and Katy Perry, who apparently is giving marriage a second go with Pirates of the Caribbean movie star Orlando Bloom.

"He is not at all surprised that she has decided to marry Orlando," the alleged source adds.

Apparently Russell Brand ended his marriage with Katy Perry via a text message. Katy revealed in the past that she hadn't heard from Brand ever since. However, as per the alleged source, Forgetting Sarah Marshall movie star feels bad "they are not as close as they once were," but the source added that Russell also feels that Orlando and Katy will soon be having kids together.

"Russell discussed having a family with Katy, and knows that in her heart, she wants to have her own children, so he hopes that Orlando and her get that chance to fulfill her dreams of having her own family."

The above claims about Russell Brand's true feelings are not confirmed by his reps. It can easily be yet another fabricated speculation.