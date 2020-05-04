American Idol judge Katy Perry has shared an outrageous video on her official Instagram account taking the internet by storm. The American singing sensation is seen sporting a costume that resembled a toilet paper. The diva has left fans in a state of shock with the unusual prop on her social media handle. The video has created much buzz on Instagram racking up more than 2.8 million views and likes within hours of being published. Fans bombarded the comments section with messages in her latest Instagram photo.

Sharing the video on her official Insta handle, Katy wrote, "@AmericanIdol is on a roll so you're going to want to put your down, pull out your , and tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours PS: we'll catch up beforehand at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET on Facebook live!". Well, it seems the video was to just promote her reality show and not create any controversy. However, Katy is known for going the unconventional way unlike any other celebrities and her fans love her versatility.

In another post earlier, Katy promoted her American Idol show donning a sanitizer costume that had left everyone on social media intrigued. The pregnant pop star is good at experimenting and she isn't shy of sporting any look to wow her fan followers.

Check out the video of Katy Perry that has set fire on the internet here:

The 35-year-old singing sensation is in the news for her pregnancy with longtime boyfriend and love Orlando Bloom. The diva recently lamented for not being able to consume alcohol. She said that it'll be 'years' before she tastes alcohol again. The diva is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram with more than a whopping 95 million people following her on social media today.