Just a days after false rumours surfaced about Katie Holmes allegedly dating Bradley Cooper, the actress was seen with daughter in New York City. Holmes and her daughter were photographed walking their dogs in Central Park.

The outing also came amid the global coronavirus panic, which has led to the shutdown of several countries. Health officials have requested people to stay put at home and avoid coming in contact with any person with flu-like symptoms.

Holmes took a break from self-isolation and went out on a walk with her two dogs to get some fresh air. Suri, who was with her mother, was seen rocking beige boots and an oversized army green coat, over a pink top and green and blue shorts. Holmes wore a white top underneath a white neck scarf and long brown coat. She also donned black pants, and accessorized with white sneakers, a tan handbag, and square-shaped sunglasses.

The actress was also seen on March 16 running errands in the city sporting a cool look in a pair of baggy black Park City Utah sweatpants with a white T-shirt and a fuzzy gray Patagonia zip-up sweatshirt.

Recently, false rumours surfaced that Holmes was dating an A-list star. Her friends suspected the mystery man to be Cooper, according to a report. However, this rumour was debunked by Gossip Cop.