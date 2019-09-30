Just days after false rumours surfaced about Jamie Foxx trying to hookup with his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes, the 40-year-old Dawson's Creek actress was spotted sporting a bohemian look while in New York City.

Holmes stunned in the blue and white dress as she left her apartment on Saturday to attend the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. The mother-of-one's dress, which came from the French luxury boutique Chloé's collection, featured a silky ankle-length skirt with a gray band around her taut midriff. The dress also featured a lacy white top with red flowers.

She completed her look with a thin blue clutch with a gold handle along with multiple necklaces and bracelets.

The same day, Holmes shared two photos of her on Instagram as she got ready for the music festival. She credited her makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hairstylist DJ Quintero for her look.

Holmes, who recently split with her boyfriend in August, has been spotted recently on several occasions in New York City. Some reports claimed that the actress upped her style game following her split.

Recently, OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

Holmes, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, shares a 13-year-old daughter with her ex-husband. Despite being a private person, Homes recently shared a loving tribute for her child on Daughter's Day that featured a painting of a mother-daughter duo gathering flowers.