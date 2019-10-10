Katie Holmes, who has been making headlines with her latest style trends, was spotted in New York on Tuesday wrapped up in a beige trench coat. The 40-year-old actress completed her look with a pair of jeans and leopard print flats.

The Dawson's Creek actress kept her makeup minimal as she walked through the concrete jungle in the Big Apple.

Just a day before, Holmes was spotted on the streets wearing Mango's wool blazer coat. She teamed it with a classic white tee and a pair of cropped chinos. She carried a leather top-handle bag by Louis Vuitton and wore large black sunglasses.

Since Holmes' split with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August, rumours surfaced that the actress was taking her style to the next level to grab her ex-boyfriend's attention. However, this claim was completely false.

Holmes has moved on from her relationship with Foxx and is focusing her time on her career and her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Recently, OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

There have also been rumours that Foxx was trying to get in touch with Cruise to mend his friendship.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that the actor wasn't broken up about his split and he was enjoying his single life.

"Jamie has been in great spirits since the split and never even mentions Katie, it seems he's finally ready to move on, but at the moment he's making the most of being single and having fun, he still acts like he's in his 20s!" the source told the website.

Last week, Foxx hosted a party at his 10 bedroom Hidden Valley home where several "musicians, L.A. party girls and young career women" were present.

However, these claims cannot be independently confirmed.