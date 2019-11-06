The 40-year-old American actress, Katie Holmes, has spoken about how she feels about working out and what effect it has on her mental health. She has also opened up about her the kind of relationship she shares with her daughter. Holmes also revealed the different forms of workouts she involves in. Holmes is raising her 13-year-old daughter Suri and is also doing well in her career. Suri is the daughter of Katie Holmes and the Mission Impossible series star, Tom Cruise. The duo separated in 2012 and Holmes has been taking care of her daughter since.

When speaking about her workouts, Holmes says working out makes her feel better even if she engages in it for the least amount of time. "If I'm stressed about something it clears my mind and I can look at it from a different point of view. It gets everything in perspective," she says. She further went on to speak about how she has been involved in physical activity since she was 11-years-old. "It helps when you're around a lot of different energies, you just run and get back to yourself," said the 40-year-old mother when speaking about running and working out.

Holmes practices yoga, boxing and cycling apart from running, as a part of her workouts. She admitted to having put a lot of pressure on herself, in the past, to workout excessively. However, her perception of exercising has changed over time. At present, Holmes involves in physical activity because she enjoys doing it and also as a means to look out for herself. The actress, as per Just Jared, also shared how she was happy being a mother in her twenties while speaking with Elle UK for their cover that will come out in December. She mentioned, how the mother-daughter duo has technically grown up together. "It's been nice that our ages fit. Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she says.