Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Monday showing off a chic look as she wrapped herself in an oversized white cosy knit. The low-key stroll around Manhattan comes amid a new rumour that Holmes was allegedly having a breakdown after Tom Cruise asked their daughter, Suri, 13, for a reconciliation.

The 40-year-old actress completed her look with blue bootcut jeans, black heeled boots and a large bag over her shoulder.

There have been several rumours recently about Holmes, some of which have involved her daughter's relationship with her estranged father. However, none of these rumours can be independently confirmed.

"Along with the psychological impact this will have on Suri, Katie's dreading the prospect of seeing Tom on a potentially regular basis," an unnamed source, reportedly, told NW magazine. "Katie's a real mama bear when it comes to Suri and she's not on board with this reunion at all."

Holmes, who is newly-single after her 6-year-long relationship with Jamie Foxx came to an end, has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter Lea. Holmes and Foxx were first romantically linked back in 2013, following her divorce from Cruise. However, the duo kept their relationship a secret for a long time.

Split reports started making the rounds after Foxx was seen with upcoming singer Sela Vave, 19, in Los Angeles. However, it remains unclear if this was the real reason for Holmes and Foxx's breakup.