Katie Holmes celebrated National Daughters' Day on Thursday by posting a message for Suri Cruise. The actress' message, which came a day-late, featured a painting of a mother-daughter duo gathering flowers.

Holmes captioned the photo "#nationaldaughtersday" with some red hearts.

The photo may look familiar to some fans as this is the same picture Holmes had posted earlier this year on Mother's Day. "Thank you to my mom for her limitless sacrifice, wisdom and love," she wrote at the time. "Happy Mother's Day to all. We are so very #blessed."

Holmes, who recently split with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, shares her 13-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. While Holmes is often spotted in New York City with her daughter, the Dawson Creek's actress hardly posts pictures with her daughter on social media.

Holmes has always been very protective of her daughter's privacy. "In today's world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn't true, so we don't pay attention," she told Town & Country in 2017. "There are more important things. But it's very relatable to me; if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can't control that."

The 40-year-old is a private person and she also kept her six-year-long relationship with Jamie Foxx mostly secret. However, the duo recently split and there were rumours that trouble erupted between them after the actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave. But, this claim cannot be confirmed.

Meanwhile, a new rumour was spread by OK! magazine recently, stating that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

Earlier this month, rumours also surfaced that Foxx was trying to mend his friendship with Cruise.

"Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom," an unreliable report, quoted a source saying. "Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom's ugly split, Foxx and Cruise's friendship broke up too... It wasn't pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship."

However, these were all false claims.