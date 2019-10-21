Katie Holmes, who has taken her style game to the next level following her split with Jamie Foxx, sported a bold look in wide-leg tattersall print pants on Saturday as she strolled through New York City. The mother-of-one wore a longline navy blue coat along with a vintage graphic tee.

Holmes completed her look by pulling her hair into a messy bun and wearing a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. She also wore a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels in black. While strolling alone, Holmes was seen chatting on the phone. Daily Mail shared the photos showing the actress as she has moved on from her ex-boyfriend.

Holmes recently came out of a six-year relationship with Foxx in August and has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter Suri, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Designer Zac Posen recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Holmes' style: "I'm just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately... She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages."

After Holmes and Foxx's split, several wrong rumours surfaced. OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jamie's ex-costar, Garcelle Beauvais, said that the actor is single.

"He's also single!' she noted, after telling the site that Jamie congratulated her on joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills... We're like brother and sister. We really are. Like, I've seen him go from party boy bachelor to a really great dad and, you know, we hang out with my kids, his kids, so it's really beautiful."