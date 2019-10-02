Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, who is turning out to look exactly like her mother, were spotted strolling New York City along with a friend on Monday. Not only did Suri look like her mom, she also pulled off a boho-chic outfit similar to Holmes.

The outing comes amid several wrong rumours that have been surrounding Holmes, who recently split with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

On Monday, the 13-year-old daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise was seen wearing a maroon chiffon top with a paisley print along with a yellow velvet skirt. Her outfit was was similar to that of what Holmes has been sporting during several of her recent outings.

After her split from Foxx, Holmes has been focusing on her career and also caring for her teenage daughter. Foxx and Holmes ended their 6-year-long relationship, much of which they kept private, in August. Many fans speculated that the two broke up after the actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave. But, this claim cannot be confirmed.

"Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun," a source close to the former couple told Hollywood Life in August. "Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she'll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ booth in Vegas."

However, the reason behind their split remains unknown.

Since their split, several false rumours surfaced about Holmes and Foxx. Most recently, OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.