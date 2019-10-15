Katie Holmes, who recently split with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, has been focusing her time on her daughter Suri Cruise. On Sunday, the former wife of Tom Cruise stepped out wearing matching clothes with Suri.

Katie and Suri were seen walking their dogs in New York City and were coordinated perfectly in cozy cream sweaters. Katie paired her sweater with a pair of trendy, fitted trousers with a set of high heeled boots. Her 13-year-old paired her sweater with bell-bottom jeans and pink sneakers.

Since Holmes' split with her boyfriend in August, rumours surfaced that the actress was taking her style to the next level. She has also been focusing on her career and her daughter.

Katie recently came out of a six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

Recently, OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report. Radar Online reported that the actor wasn't broken up about his split and he was enjoying his single life.

"Jamie has been in great spirits since the split and never even mentions Katie, it seems he's finally ready to move on, but at the moment he's making the most of being single and having fun, he still acts like he's in his 20s!" the source told the website.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jamie's ex-costar, Garcelle Beauvais, said that the actor is single.

"He's also single!' she noted, after telling the site that Jamie congratulated her on joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills... We're like brother and sister. We really are. Like, I've seen him go from party boy bachelor to a really great dad and, you know, we hang out with my kids, his kids, so it's really beautiful."