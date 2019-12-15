Katie Holmes beat the New York cold by getting cozy in a fuzzy brown jacket while she picked up some large prints from a shop in the city. The 40-year-old completed her winter look with boots and a pair of square shades.

At the shop, the former Dawson's Creek actress checked out her prints before heading to the register to pay. Later in the day, Holmes stepped out wearing a grey wool coat instead of her earlier ensemble.

Holmes ran weekend errands after taking daughter Suri to the celeb-packed Jingle Ball concert the night before at Madison Square Garden.

A source recently told Radar Online, "(Katie's) starting to lose hope at this point that she'll ever find a good guy to settle down with." "Ever since Katie can remember it's been one disappointment after another. And now she's sitting back watching all these guys she once loved either move on to their new lives, or act like total womanizing douchebags."

Holmes recently split with Jamie Foxx, and there have been several rumours about the reason for the breakup being the actor's involvement with other women. However, this cannot be independently confirmed.

Recently, Foxx spent some family time with his ex-Kristin Grannis and their 11-year-old daughter, Annalise, at a Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams football game in Los Angeles. The trio cheered on the Rams to a winning matchup as they munched on a number of snacks The 51-year-old split with Holmes in August 2019 after dating for several years. Since then, Foxx has been spotted with a number of ladies, leaving fans to wonder about his relationship status.

Most recently, Foxx was surrounded with wrong rumours of dating Kate Beckinsale. Rumours surfaced after Foxx and Beckinsale were both spotted at the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party. However, the claims made by a media report about Foxx's dating life isn't true.