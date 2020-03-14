Katie Holmes is dating Bradley Cooper, the actress' friends think so, according to a new report. OK! magazine reported that Holmes was recently set up with a handsome male star, but the man's identity remains a mystery.

"She won't say exactly, but her friends keep guessing: Chris Evans? Brad Pitt? Bradley Cooper?" a source said, adding that Holmes' friends are placing their bets on Cooper since "he's single, he's a devoted dad and he lives in New York" and "everyone thinks they'd be perfect together."

However, these claims are not true. Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes' spokesperson who called the report 'fabricated.'

"Katie doesn't want to keep any secrets from her and would never pursue a relationship with a man her daughter didn't like," the false report had claimed, adding that Holmes' daughter Suri is "on board" with her mom's supposed new romance, as the teenager "saw how upset Katie was toward the end of her relationship with Jamie [Foxx]" and "just wants her mom to be happy."

None of these claims made by OK magazine are true.

Last month, another similar false rumour had been making the rounds. At the time, NW claimed that Holmes and Cooper were secretly dating. However, the actress' representative debunked the news saying: "They don't know each other."