Bravo reality TV show "Southern Charm," star Kathryn Dennis after been slammed by fans on social media for her racist remark on activist cum radio show host Tamika Gadsden tendered an apology on Twitter. However, Gadsden turned down her half-hearted apology.

"This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies. My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV "actor" @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names," said the activist.

Earlier this week, Kathryn and Gadsden had an argument over the announcement of the boat parade for US President Donald Trump after a Mount Pleasant nail salon announced that Kathryn wanted to organize the event in honor of the president. Both got into a spat on social media and later Kathryn sent a monkey emoji to the black activist.

Kathryn Dennis apologized on Twitter

However, the 28-year-old diva took to her Twitter account to tender an apology for her actions. She said that she has acknowledged the fact that using a monkey emoji in her text was offensive. She said that she sincerely apologize from the bottom of her heart to anyone and everyone she has hurt.

She further added that it wasn't her intention and she wasn't thinking before posting the comment on the social media platform. "There are no "if ands or buts" that excuse me. I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong," said Kathryn Dennis. The diva also highlighted that she knows she isn't that person and she will do better.

