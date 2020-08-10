Author Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, have welcomed their first child. The 30-year-old author's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news through a video message, reports etonline.com. Unconfirmed sources said the couple has been blessed with a girl.

"They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," Patrick said, while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California. Patrick, 26, gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It's unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

While Patrick did not mention when the baby arrived, a source said that Pratt's car was spotted at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. Katherine's father Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were also photographed visiting her house.

Pratt and Katherine got married last year. In April, a source said that the couple was expecting their first child together.

Earlier Pratt Was Seen Praising His Wife's Haircut Skills

Chris Pratt got a "quarantine haircut" from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and he was amused by her trimming skills. Pratt took to his Instagram Stories to share his haircut journey by posting photographs of Schwarzenegger giving him a haircut at home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Here we go! Time to chop it off," Pratt wrote on the photograph as his wife got ready to cut his hair. In the picture, Pratt's hair is messy, and his wife is ready to give him a haircut, holding electric clippers next to his head. In another picture, he wrote, "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey". It shows Pratt with a neat haircut.

The "Guardians Of The Galaxy" star finished off his haircut story with a head-on image. He tagged it as "#quarantinehaircut" along with many appreciative emojis.