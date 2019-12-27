Kate Middleton's fourth pregnancy rumours continue to heat up despite being debunked several times. Netizens once again began talking about royal baby no. 4 after the Duchess of Cambridge was not featured in the royal family Christmas photograph.

The absence of Middleton from the Cambridge family Christmas photo made some royal fans speculate the possibility of a fourth pregnancy.

"Am I the only one who thinks that #KateMiddleton is pregnant? That's why she's not in the photo," Twitter user @noor009100 said.

"They're making some sort of announcement over Christmas. I think you are right," Twitter user @robbutler1984 said.

Meanwhile, amid false rumours about Prince William's infidelity, some fans also believe that the duchess is in a rush to get pregnant.

"I'm convinced #KateMiddleton will get pregnant this year to hush the rumors of royal marital challenges and prove she and William are a #PigeonCouple," Twitter user @bee_well_mn said.

"There's no way Prince William is getting Kate Middleton pregnant. He's wimpy, and he would have to work out," Twitter user @GQSeanDrew said.

Earlier this month, Katharine Graves, author of The Hypnobirthing Book, claimed that Middleton is likely to announce her next pregnancy by the end of this year if she is planning to have another child.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has timed her pregnancies with classic spaces. Two years between George and Charlotte and three years between Charlotte and Louis. On that basis, we could expect a fourth little Cambridge to be on the way fairly soon," Graves told The Daily Express.

Middleton gave birth to Prince George in July 2013. Nearly two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte. She was born in May 2015. The royal couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018.