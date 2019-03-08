Royal biographers do seem like doomsdayers by the looks of it. They seem to visit tumultuous periods in Royal timelines and dredge up the past. But we guess that's what biographers do.

Apparently, Kate Middleton and Prince William are now happily married. Reportedly Royal author Marcia Moody, in her 2013 book "Kate: A Biography", describes how "the rot had set in" when their relationship reached a crisis point in 2007.

Apparently, It came only a month after Kate's 25th birthday, when an angry Prince William had stepped in to defend his then-girlfriend from paparazzi "harassment."

Reportedly Ms. Moody writes: "The following month, William gave Kate a pre-Valentine's present of a green enamel Van Cleef & Arpels diamond framed make-up compact, featuring a polo player about to hit a pearl.

"Gestures were one thing but the couple weren't spending any time together and cracks were beginning to show, and then to deepen."

She apparently goes on to explain how, the day before Kate's birthday, William had left to begin training at Bovingdon Barracks in Dorset, which meant the pair could not spend a great deal of time together.

These claims seem moot now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to have put this sort of difficult time behind them. But it is always prudent to look back where you came from and we think that's exactly what William and Kate are doing and they seem quite glad that they stuck together through thick and thin.

And we have to say that there does seem to be some competition between the Royal couple of Cambridge and Sussex with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giving Prince William and Kate Middleton a run for their money.