The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William are on a royal tour of Pakistan and the couple sat down with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan for a meeting in Islamabad and the two received a grand welcome by the government. The cricketer-turned-politician, Khan is an old friend of William's late mom Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton was seen sporting a beautiful emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker and she teamed it up with cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She added accessories to her look with a printed green scarf made by Satrangi and wore earrings designed by Pakistani jewellery designer Zeen. Prince William, on the other hand, sported a black suit and was dressed for the occasion and looked charming than ever.

As the royal couple sat down with Imran Khan, the topic steered towards cricket and the Prime Minister walked down memory lane on how difficult it was for him to make it in the cricketing world. The conversation was funny and built a rapport between the two instantly. Khan said, "When I went with my mother to see a test match my cousin was playing, and he scored a century, I told my mother I wanted to be a test cricketer.''

Mr. Khan continued, "I never realized how difficult it was to eventually become one. Similarly, when I told you that I wanted to succeed (as prime minister), I didn't realize it would take me 22 years." For which William replied, "Sure. It's not so easy," and Kate immediately quipped: "You stuck with it," and the trio burst out with laughter.

The Twitter handle of Govt of Pakistan posted, ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today. On arrival at the Prime Minister House, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Royal couple. #RoyalVisitPakistan #RoyalTourPakistan.''

Apart from meeting Imran Khan, Kate Middleton and Prince William also visited a school in Islamabad and spoke in length with the teachers and interacted well with the little kids, who were overwhelmed with joy to see them.