At a time when royal fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Buckingham Palace about Kate Middleton's fourth pregnancy, a royal expert has hinted about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's next child.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to welcome a new member to the family next year, according to royal expert Angela Mollard. She believes that Kate will be the first one to deliver a royal baby in 2020, which could be followed by Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie.

"I'm thinking Kate first, I really am. I think she wants the four. I think Kate definitely," Mollard said while speaking on the Royal podcast, reported Daily Express.

The classic signs Kate gives

The new comment about Kate's fourth pregnancy comes days after another royal expert said the Duke and Duchess are going to share details about their next child fairly soon. After analysing the classic space that Duchess has been maintaining in her past pregnancies, Katharine Graves - The author of The Hypnobirthing Book – said another baby could be on the way for Kate and William.

Pregnancy rumours about the Duchess of Cambridge have been doing the rounds for months. Ever since Kate stopped accompanying Prince William on his official tours and events, royal fans started speculating about her next pregnancy. It is mainly because cancelling official programs has been considered as a big hint given by Kate to her fans before formally announcing her pregnancies.

Missing many royal events

For the last couple of months, the Duchess has been cancelling most of her official programs that are held outside of Buckingham Palace. Recently, Kate missed out the remembrance service of Sir Donald Gosling, a close royal friend and a multi-millionaire businessman. The service that was held at the Westminster Abbey on Wednesday was attended by the senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and Prince Charles.

Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge also missed the Tusk Conservation Awards and she met the finalist at Kensington Palace. Another major event missed out by Kate recently was the royal tour of Middle East with Prince William, which included countries like Oman and Kuwait.