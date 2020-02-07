Kate Middleton and Prince William are closer than ever due to their hectic schedule following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen visiting the South of Wales.

Prince William and Middleton are more visible lately as they have taken up more royal engagements after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to quit as senior members of the royal family.

"The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. You'd think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it's actually brought them closer together," a source told Us Weekly. "Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that's exactly what they're doing."

Prince William and Middleton were recently seen showing PDA when they visited Mumbles on the southern coast of Wales. Middleton was photographed placing her hand on her husband's arm as they smiled at each other.

"The moment was reminiscent of a similar photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to Canada House earlier this year," For Insider's Mikhaila Friel said.

Earlier in 2019, a source told Us Weekly, that William and Middleton were "going strong" after eight years of marriage. "Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives," the insider said at the time.

Recently, there were false rumours about Middleton's fourth pregnancy. Some rumours also surfaced about Middleton and Markle's royal feud. However, these claims were not true.